Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 10.3% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $74.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,314. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.