iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,002 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

