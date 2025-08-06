Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $220.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

