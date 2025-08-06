Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,158,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,683,000 after buying an additional 896,694 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,260,000 after buying an additional 668,023 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $128,965,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $220.68 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.