Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 1.77% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 119,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:IJUN opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

