Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 178 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:CMI opened at $373.58 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.92.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

