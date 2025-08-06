Intrust Bank NA Sells 811 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 37.4% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 713.1% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 28,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

