RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Trading Down 0.7%

RTX stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $158.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average is $134.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,975. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

