337 Shares in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,088 shares of company stock worth $3,910,975. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.7%

RTX stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

