Phillip Securities Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to “Hold”

Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $647.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.81. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $319.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

