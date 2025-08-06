SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,415,000 after acquiring an additional 564,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,052,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 6.2%

NYSE:S opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $502,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,030,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,344.32. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $202,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 596,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,900,948.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,096 shares of company stock worth $1,135,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

