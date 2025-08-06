West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.0% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,006. This trade represents a 32.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $204.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.50 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.