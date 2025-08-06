1,000,000 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Purchased by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,170,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 31.6% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

GBTC stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $96.16.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

