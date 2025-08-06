Head to Head Review: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 14.35% 52.79% 21.64% Lowe’s Companies 8.22% -49.12% 15.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $7.71 billion 3.26 $1.13 billion $8.83 23.16 Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion 1.59 $6.96 billion $12.07 19.69

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Lowe’s Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Williams-Sonoma. Lowe’s Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams-Sonoma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Williams-Sonoma pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Williams-Sonoma pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lowe’s Companies pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years and Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Williams-Sonoma and Lowe’s Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 1 10 7 1 2.42 Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58

Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus price target of $178.4118, suggesting a potential downside of 12.75%. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus price target of $270.68, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Williams-Sonoma.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Lowe’s Companies on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; personalized products and custom gifts under the Mark and Graham brand; and colorful and vintage-inspired heirloom products under the GreenRow, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry under the Outward brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.