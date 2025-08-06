Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 66.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in FOX by 16.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FOX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Down 3.7%

FOX stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. FOX’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.