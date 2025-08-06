Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,087,001 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of NIKE worth $146,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DZ Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

