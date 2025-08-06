Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBTC. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 71,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

GBTC opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $96.16.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

