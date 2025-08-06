Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,542 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of IBIT opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

