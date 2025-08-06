Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after buying an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BITB stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.49.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

