Analyzing M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 13.74% 2.70% 0.79% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and M&F Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.02 million 5.17 -$3.09 million $0.57 21.76 M&F Bancorp $29.33 million 1.27 $4.77 million N/A N/A

M&F Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

