Wedbush Has Negative Outlook for Cinemark FY2025 Earnings

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CNK stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.90. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,724.24. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

