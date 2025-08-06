Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 142,127 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,049,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,127 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up 2.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $213,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 133,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.9%

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.