West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $163.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.44 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

