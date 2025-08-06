Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,018,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $968,758,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.