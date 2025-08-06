AXS Investments LLC Invests $5.48 Million in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

