Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,872 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC's holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BKR stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. Baker Hughes's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

