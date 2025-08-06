Argent Trust Co Invests $208,000 in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 29.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

UL Solutions stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.00. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,950. The trade was a 17.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ULS. UBS Group upped their target price on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

