iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,413 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,413 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,672 shares of company stock worth $4,144,411. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.