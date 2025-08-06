MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $558.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.41.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

