AXS Investments LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 115.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 650.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,963.28. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,470 shares of company stock valued at $45,313,205 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $201.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

