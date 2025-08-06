33,845 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 188,041 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 203,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

