Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.