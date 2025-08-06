Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 324.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Shopify by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after buying an additional 2,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after buying an additional 1,836,294 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after buying an additional 1,682,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Up 1.4%
SHOP opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
