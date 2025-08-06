Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after acquiring an additional 455,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 993,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,798,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,359,000 after purchasing an additional 246,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

