5,318 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

