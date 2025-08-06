Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,065,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 202.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.