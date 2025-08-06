West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.27.

Equinix stock opened at $778.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $827.54 and a 200-day moving average of $851.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

