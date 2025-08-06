Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Position Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,163 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.45% of Interparfums worth $52,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Interparfums during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 29.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Interparfums by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Interparfums by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interparfums during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Stock Down 1.2%

IPAR stock opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.16. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.65 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.21). Interparfums had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,638. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $376,039. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interparfums

Interparfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.