Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $944,000 in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE MCO opened at $516.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.85. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

