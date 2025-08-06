Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $516.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.81 and a 200 day moving average of $477.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

