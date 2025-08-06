iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 812 Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabtec news, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $603,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,153,472.50. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $806,761.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,461.40. The trade was a 25.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,071,334 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $149.93 and a 12-month high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

