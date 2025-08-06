Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,066,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164,607 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up 2.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $259,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.50. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

