General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,447,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $444,297,000 after buying an additional 1,020,386 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in General Motors by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. CLSA raised shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

