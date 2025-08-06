Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Holdings Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 288.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 175.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.69 and a fifty-two week high of $306.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.56. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

