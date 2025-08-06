Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $336,972,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,491,000 after acquiring an additional 629,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $267.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.40.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

