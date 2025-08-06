Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,002 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $33,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

