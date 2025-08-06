Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 4.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.