Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 4.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
PAVE opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
