Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.16 Million Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,969,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,449 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ThredUp by 450.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

