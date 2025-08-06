SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after buying an additional 809,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $73,020,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 829,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,756,000 after buying an additional 393,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $37,187,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $21,336,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.97. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.