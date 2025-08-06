AXS Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $36,836,320. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,163.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,342.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,336.50 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,677.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,803.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.